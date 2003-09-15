USA Sharing ABC's Karen Sisco

NBC's proposed takeover of Vivendi Universal's U.S. entertainment assets

isn't stopping Vivendi-owned USA Network from sharing shows with NBC rivals.

USA plans to repurpose ABC's new series, Karen Sisco, a drama about a

gutsy and glamorous U.S. marshal in Miami.

USA will air Sisco episodes eight to 14 days after their premiere on ABC.

The drama debuts on ABC Oct. 1 and on USA Oct. 11 at 11 p.m.

USA plans to air it on Saturday nights.

Karen Sisco is part of the Universal family, though.

It is produced by Jersey TV in association with USA's corporate

cousin, Universal Network Television.