USA Scores With Raw, Monk

USA topped the cable ratings for the week ending Jan. 15, earning the three most-viewed programs, according to Nielsen Media Research.

WWE Raw’s Monday-night programming at 10 and 9 on Jan. 9 averaged 5.62 million and 5.52 million total viewers, respectively, and the 10 p.m. midseason debut of Monk’s fourth run on Jan.13 earned 5.4 million.

Those ratings helped USA rank as the most-viewed cable network in prime for the week, with an average 2.61 million total viewers. TNT took second with 2.29 million, and TBS came in third (behind non-ad-supported Disney) with 1.85 million total viewers.