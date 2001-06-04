USA rules against Arrest & Trial

Studios USA Domestic Television confirmed that Arrest & Trial will not be back next season - a move that wasn't a complete surprise given that the show had already been downgraded to late-late night time slots in several top markets.

A spokesperson for Arrest & Trial said studio executives "were sorry to see the show go.it was a great format," but acknowledged the low ratings from the downgrades on such outlets as KCOP-TV Los Angeles and WWOR-TV New York made it tough to produce new episodes. Apparently, repeat episodes of the show may land on a cable outlet - possibilities include Studios USA sister channels, USA Network and new digitally-distributed Crime Channel.

Produced by Dick Wolf, Arrest & Trial arguably had the makings of a hit. But so far, just a handful of rookie syndicated shows have been officially picked up for 2001, including Power of Attorney, Judge Hatchett and Andromeda. - Susanne Ault