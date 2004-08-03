USA Records Dramatic Victory

USA Network is toasting another week of stellar ratings as its limited series, The4400, continues to sizzle and original dramas Monk and TheDead Zone pull in top marks.

USA finished the week of July 26-Aug. 1 averaging an impressive 2.91 million viewers in prime time. Detective drama Monk grabbed 5.4 million viewers July 30 and sci fi thriller 4400 attracted 5.01 million viewers Aug. 1, the latter providing a strong lead-in for Dead Zone, which drew 4.51 million viewers.

The Disney Channel came in second last week with an average 2.62 million viewers. A fresh episode of live action comedy That's So Raven July 30 gave Disney a lift, drawing 4.31 million viewers.

Rounding out the top 10n were TNT (2.25 million viewers); Cartoon Network (1.93 million ); and Nick at Nite (1.89 million).

The Democratic National Convention boosted cable news ratings last week. CNN notched a rare ratings win over Fox News Channel, pulling in an average 1.65 million viewers in prime, compared to Fox's 1.64 million. MSNBC recorded about 850,000 viewers.

To hype its latest original movie, Evel Knievel, TNT July 30 telecast a motorcycle jump of Evel's son, Robbie Knievel, aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid in New York City. The stunt drew 2.54 million viewers, which was more than the movie did in any of its airings.

TNT used its "three play" strategy for the Knievel bio, with airings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The July 31 and Aug. 1 plays each notched 2.2 million viewers. The July 30 airing (which immediately followed the jump) attracted 1.56 million viewers.

