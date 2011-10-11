USAPromotes Alex Sepiol to Senior VP, Original Scripted Series Programming

USA announced

Tuesday that it has upped Alex Sepiol to senior vice president of original

scripted series programming.

Sepiol will be

responsible for overseeing production on all of USA's scripted series,

including four that he brought and developed for the network: White Collar,

Burn Notice, Suits and Fairly Legal.

"In his short time

as an executive, he has identified and cultivated relationships with some of

the most talented writers working in television today," said Bill McGoldrick,

senior VP, original scripted programming, USA. "This is a well deserved

promotion for an executive who has played a major role in the success of our

network."

Sepiol, who came

to USA in 2001, most recently oversaw the production for some of the network's

new pilot pick-ups, including the Untitled Douglas McGrath Project and an

untitled hour-long drama pilot from White Collar creator/executive

producer Jeff Eastin.