USA Partners with EW, Häagen-Dazs for Summer Premieres

USA Network has partnered with Entertainment Weekly and Häagen-Dazs for its summer launch of original programming. This

June USA will premiere its largest programming lineup with six original series

and to gear up for the launch, the multi-faceted campaign will include a

three-day outdoor screening event in New York giving viewers the opportunity to

watch the series before their TV premieres. USA and Entertainment Weekly will

also distribute a promotional guide to summer activities in 10 cities. Available

May 27, the magazine will feature ads for the network's series in its annual

Best of Summer issue.

"At

USA we are always looking for ways to elevate our series above the competition

and align ourselves with partners who bring expertise and value," said

Alexandra Shapiro, senior vice president, brand marketing and digital, USA. "In

building excitement about our summer programming we couldn't have found a

better partner than Entertainment Weekly, a brand that offers unparalleled

access to the world of entertainment and a fun, celebratory summer spirit that

perfectly complements our own."

The three-day outdoor event will feature the screenings of White Collar, Covert Affairs, Royal Pains,

Necessary Roughness, Burn Notice and Suits from May 31-June 2, beginning each night at 6:30 p.m. at Hudson

River Park's Pier 46 in New York. The outdoor screening area will be decorated

with branded seating, a lounge, cabanas and complimentary food and beverage

areas. The screenings will begin at 8 p.m., with additional show content available

on-site with iPads.

Häagen-Dazs

will provide its new Sundae cone, with other snacks included Bark Hot Dogs,

Kelvin Natural Slushies, and San Pellegrino sparkling water. Awesome

Dudes Screen Printers will

be at the event to create custom-printed T-shirts featuring designs

from the USA Summer campaign.

The promotional summer guide, a 32-page guide to summer activities

in 10 cities featuring ads from USA's six original series, will be distributed

at the event, and made available online at EW.com/ew/inside/promotions.

The campaign will continue onto the streets of New York,

Los Angles, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston, where Entertainment Weekly, Häagen-Dazs and USA Network will distribute ice cream cones and

the promotional guide with branded ice cream carts, bikes and scooters.