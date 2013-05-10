USA Network's 'Characters Unite' Initiative Sparkles with Golden Beacon Award

The Association of Cable Communicators awarded its 2013 Golden Beacon Award to USA Network's "Characters Unite" initiative.

The ACC Thursday night bestowed the Golden Beacon, the group's highest honor, to USA and presented 39 Beacon Awards -- representing work by MSOs, cable systems, programming networks, and cable associations in categories such as community relations, public service announcements and social media communications -- during a dinner ceremony at its annual conference, Forum 2013, which is being held from May 8-10 in Washington, D.C.

Selected by members through an extensive judging process, ACC awards its Golden Beacon to a communications or public affairs initiative that has made an impact within the cable industry and enhanced cable's image nationwide.

