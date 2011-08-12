USA Network Will Wrap 'In Plain Sight' With Fifth Campaign

USA Network will put the finishing touches on In Plain Sight next spring.

The "characters network" said the series, starring Mary McCormack, will wrap its run with a fifth season, spanning eight episodes.

In its season-four finale, Mary (McCormack) saved Marshall (Frederick Weller), Stan (Paul Ben Victor) and a witness from near-death in an ambush. However, she later goes into premature labor after seeing Brandi (Nichole Hiltz) flee her wedding to Peter (Joshua Malina). With Marshall, Jinx (Lesley Ann Warren) and ex-husband Mark (Bryan Callen) at her side, a frightened Mary cries out, "I'm not ready."

During the final season, the series figures to answer such questions, such as whether Mary can blend motherhood with her witness protection profession. Or will she put the infant up for adoption? Viewers may also find out if Marshall finally admit his feelings for Mary, or can he make his relationship with Abigail (Rachel Boston) work? Will Brandi and Peter ever reconcile? After opening up her heart to Raph (Cristián de la Fuente) and Faber (Steven Weber), is it possible for Mary to fall in love again? And the question that has haunted Mary her entire life, where is her father?

"In Plain Sight is an integral part of our original programming slate and we are proud of its critical and commercial success," said USA co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel in a statement. "With a talented cast led by the incredible Mary McCormack, the fifth and most explosive season is sure to bring in new audiences with its provocative themes and unexpected story arcs."