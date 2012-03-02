USA Network Ups Redniss to Senior VP of Digital
USA Network has promoted Jesse Redniss to senior vice
president of digital, it was announced Friday by Alexandra Shapiro, senior VP,
brand marketing & digital.
In his new role, Redniss, who currently leads USA's social TV
initiatives and content development, will add on oversight of the network's digital
expansion to other NBCU properties, with an emphasis on gaming.
"Over the past seven years, Jesse's creativity,
innovative approach and savvy understanding of the digital/media landscape has
helped USA Network stake its claim as a technology leader in the entertainment
space," said Shapiro. "His ability to identify trends and
anticipate major opportunities for the company has been invaluable for the
channel and NBCU overall."
Since joining USA Network in 2005, Redniss has led digital
initiatives such as Character Chatter, USA Anywhere, Club Psych and Psych's HashTag Killer, as well as a complete
overhaul of the USA Network Website.
