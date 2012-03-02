USA Network Ups Redniss to Senior VP of Digital

USA Network has promoted Jesse Redniss to senior vice

president of digital, it was announced Friday by Alexandra Shapiro, senior VP,

brand marketing & digital.

In his new role, Redniss, who currently leads USA's social TV

initiatives and content development, will add on oversight of the network's digital

expansion to other NBCU properties, with an emphasis on gaming.

"Over the past seven years, Jesse's creativity,

innovative approach and savvy understanding of the digital/media landscape has

helped USA Network stake its claim as a technology leader in the entertainment

space," said Shapiro. "His ability to identify trends and

anticipate major opportunities for the company has been invaluable for the

channel and NBCU overall."

Since joining USA Network in 2005, Redniss has led digital

initiatives such as Character Chatter, USA Anywhere, Club Psych and Psych's HashTag Killer, as well as a complete

overhaul of the USA Network Website.