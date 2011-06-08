USA Names Shochet VP, Business Development
USA has appointed Andrea Shochet to the position of vice
president, business development, Chris McCumber, co-president, USA Network,
announced Wednesday.
In this newly created role, Shochet will oversee the development and application of
business and franchise initiatives to build the USA brand and generate revenue.
Shochet will report directly to McCumber.
"We're continually exploring new business opportunities
that enable us to further expand our scope and dynamically grow the USA brand,"
McCumber said. "Andrea's prior
accomplishments and extensive background in business development and marketing
within the multimedia landscape make her the perfect choice to lead us forward
in this arena."
Shochet joins USA from DC Comics where she held the
position of director, business development since 2007. She previously served as
an international sales executive at Videofashion Network where she later rose
to director of sales and marketing.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.