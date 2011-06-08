USA Names Shochet VP, Business Development

USA has appointed Andrea Shochet to the position of vice

president, business development, Chris McCumber, co-president, USA Network,

announced Wednesday.

In this newly created role, Shochet will oversee the development and application of

business and franchise initiatives to build the USA brand and generate revenue.

Shochet will report directly to McCumber.

"We're continually exploring new business opportunities

that enable us to further expand our scope and dynamically grow the USA brand,"

McCumber said. "Andrea's prior

accomplishments and extensive background in business development and marketing

within the multimedia landscape make her the perfect choice to lead us forward

in this arena."

Shochet joins USA from DC Comics where she held the

position of director, business development since 2007. She previously served as

an international sales executive at Videofashion Network where she later rose

to director of sales and marketing.