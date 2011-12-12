USA Joins Broadcast Upfront Week

Fresh off declaring victory for a sixth consecutive year atop cable's primetime ratings heap, USA Network announced that it would join the broadcast upfront week in 2012.

The "characters welcome" network announced it will hold its upfront presentation to advertisers Thursday evening May 17 at Alice Tully Hall's Starr Theater at New York's Lincoln Center.

USA -- which with the year winding down again claimed Nielsen primetime victories among viewers (3.17 million watchers on average), adults 25 to 54 (1.30 million), persons 18 to 49 (1.21 million) -- joins Turner's TBS and TNT, which made the move back in 2008, and Disney's ESPN, among the top-level cable networks that have held their upfront presentations during the same week as the Big 4, The CW, Univision and Telemundo.

A number of Spanish-language cable networks have also held their formal pitches to Madison Avenue during that week.