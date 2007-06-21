USA Greenlights Companion Series To Wrestling Hosted by Steve-O

USA Network greenlighted a companion to its high-rated WWE wrestling fare - a reality show hosted by Jackass and Wildboyz star Steve-O.

Dr. Steve-O, a sort of Queer Eye-inspired makeover series, will see the gross-out daredevil traveling around the country to "de-wussify" wimpy guys by making them perform his trademark breed of crazy stunts. The show will run weekly on Mondays at 11 p.m., directly following USA's WWE Monday Night Raw. USA has ordered seven episodes from Burnim/Murray Productions.USA has been looking for a companion for Raw, which regularly ranks as the most-viewed weekly cable program, for several years. Nothing official has yet come of the three companion projects USA said it was developing during its 2006 upfront presentation - the reality series Ebaum's World, inspired by the Website of the same name; Turf, an hour-long pilot about street-racing; The Capper, a pilot about a professional handicapper looking for legal sports and pop culture events to bet on.

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, seems a natural match for the male soap opera that is WWE programming. Not only has he had an ongoing relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment, most recently making a guest appearance on USA's Raw on June 11, but he starred in MTV's successful but controversial stunt show Jackass (2000 to 2002), and its spin-off Wildboyz (2003-2006).

"Steve-O brings his unique personality and sensibility to USA's incomparable line-up of characters," said Jeff Wachtel, executive VP, Original Programming, USA Network. "By joining him with WWE Monday Night Raw, USA will guarantee the most thrilling night for male viewers on cable."