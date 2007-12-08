USA Extends WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Deal

USA Network picked up WWE Monday Night Raw for an additional two years. The new deal will keep Raw on the NBC Universal-owned network through 2010.

As part of the package, World Wrestling Entertainment will also continue to program NBC's late-night Saturday slot with special programming twice a year, provide a Spanish-language version of Raw for Telemundo and produce weekend program A.M. Raw for USA.

Raw, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary on the air this week, has consistently been one of the top-rated programs on basic cable. Since its return to USA in 2005, Raw has averaged 5.07 million total viewers, usually on or near the top of the ratings charts, especially during the National Football League offseason. The program also generated 2.6 million in the 18-49 demographic, one of WWE's core demographics and a demo highly sought-after by advertisers.

Raw's consistent ratings, particularly among young men, have helped propel USA into the top spot among basic-cable networks.