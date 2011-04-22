USA Ditches Modest Upfront Dinner for Upscale Event

The USA network is notorious for its blue-skied, upbeat

shows - Burn Notice, White Collar and Royal Pains - but some worry that this formulaic approach to its

programming could make the network seem predictable, The

Wall Street Journal reported.

USA Network launched its "Characters Welcome" slogan in

2005, which has so far proven its staying power. With the success oforiginal series Monk that ended in 2009, USA has focused on the character-driven,

hour-long comedies that have brought the network to the top of the cable

channel ranks.

"Financially, it's the most important property NBC

Universal has," says Steve Burke, NBCU CEO. Before Comcast bid to control

NBCU, Burke was Comcast's chief operating officer.

Since his transition to NBCU, Burke has approved the

largest investment in original programming for USA. The network is preparing

six new shows, adding to its existing nine. The programming that does get

through, however, must pass the "brand filter" - Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios explains that the greenlit

shows are all "aspirational, blue skies, upbeat, optimistic and

character-driven."

USA plans to compete with the broadcast networks by debuting

its shows in the fall, as opposed to summer. But it still relies on reruns such

as CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles and 20th

Century Fox's Modern Family, for

which it pays $2.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, as well as daytime

fare including Walker, Texas Ranger

and Becker; Monday night wrestling

show WWE Raw, which draws 5.3 million

viewers, paves the way for new reality show WWE

Tough Enough.

The network's asset value is an estimated $13.4 billion,

nearly ten times that of NBC, according to Wunderlich Securities. But the

network's ad sales have not matched its ratings, with a 30-second ad during Burn Notice costing only $56,000. For comparison,

ABC's Rookie Blue, airing at the same

time, cost $74,000, according to media-research firm SQAD, Inc.

To bolster USA's interest in

increasing ad sales and interest in its original programming, the network's

usual low-key upfront dinner will be replaced by a 750-guest event at New York's

Lincoln Center on May 2.