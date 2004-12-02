USA, Bravo Capture Criminal Intent
As expected, NBC Universal opted to keep the cable-syndication deal for Law & Order: Criminal Intent inside its own corporate family, but this wasn't exactly a sweetheart deal.
The media giant's USA Network and Bravo are paying top dollar for off-net rights to the third Law & Order, produced by Dick Wolf's Wolf Films and NBC Universal Television Studio. The cable networks will pay about $2 million per episode for the crime drama, making it one of cable's richest syndication deals ever.
Spike TV recently ponied up $1.9 million per episode to buy reruns of CSI: N.Y., which airs on its sister network CBS and distributed by King World.
USA already repurposes weekly episodes of Law & Order: CI and also airs off-nets of Law & Order: SVU. Under the new deal, which kicks off in late 2005, USA will run Law & Order: CI on weekdays and Bravo gets weekend plays.
In another, albeit smaller, cable syndication deal, A&E is buying reruns of Fox's cult drama 24 from 20th Television for about $225,000 per episode. Due to ongoing stories, a drama like 24 doesn't repeat as well as closed-ended programs like Law & Order or CSI, and that brings the syndicated price down dramatically. Tribune's WGN Superstation is also getting a piece of the spy drama. Both A&E and WGN will begin airing episodes next fall.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.