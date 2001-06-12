USA aces French Open ratings

USA Network's final overall national household ratings showed a 40% increase during its 2001 French Open Tennis Tournament last week compared to last year's tourney.

The Network's Two Week overall national household rating of 0.7 (606,000 households) was up from last year's overall national household rating of 0.5. The second week of USA's French Open averaged an overall national household rating of 0.7 (606,000 households) up 75% from last year's 0.4 average during the same week of tourney coverage.

USA's French Open ratings peaked on June 7 with a 1.0 national household rating (815,000 households) for its live coverage of the women's semifinals featuring Kim Clijsters vs. Justine Henin and eventual champion Jennifer Capriati's victory over Martina Hingis. That matched USA's single day ratings high for French Open coverage since 1994 when it received a national household rating of 1.0.

- Richard Tedesco