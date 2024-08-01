U.S. Subscription Streaming Had Its Most Watched Week Ever Over the July 4 Holiday, Nielsen Says

The "streaming wars" may have been declared over, but there were still plenty of fireworks over the July 4 holiday week. (Yes, I am slightly ashamed of that lede.)

The top U.S. premium subscription streaming services generated a record 313 billion minutes of TV watching from July 1-7, according to Nielsen sampling of connected TV usage, which doesn't include mobile consumption.

For the first time since Nielsen started publishing weekly streaming metrics in 2021, each of the top 10 most watched premium SVOD shows recorded 1 billion or more minutes of hot streaming action for the measurement week.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

High streaming usage was driven by a warm audience reception for Eddie Murphy's first Beverly Hills Cop sequel in 30 years, as well as the drop of season 9 of Suits on Netflix. New seasons of HBO's House of the Dragon on Max and FX's The Bear on Hulu also moved the needle.

Nielsen said January 13, the day Peacock exclusively presented the primetime AFC Wild Card matchup between the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, remains the biggest volume U.S. streaming day on record, Nielsen said.