U.S. Open still rates sans Wood win
NBC's U.S. Open ratings suffered without a Tiger Woods triumph, but the tourney still pulled solid numbers for the network.
NBC's 7.2 rating, 19 share in Nielsen national numbers for Sunday's climactic Open coverage represented a sharp drop from last year's 8.1/21. But it stands as the second highest rated Open since 1987, when it scored a 7.6/20. But the erosion graphically demonstrates Tiger Woods' drawing power. Saturday's Open coverage drew a 5.3/15, down 7% from last year's 5.7/15.
Monday afternoon's two-hour coverage of the playoff between Retief Goosen and Mark Brooks hit a 4.0/12 in Nielsen overnight numbers. - Richard Tedesco
