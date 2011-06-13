U.S. Ad Spending Increases 4.4% in 1Q to $32.5B

Even though U.S. ad spending in the first quarter of 2011 grew 4.4% to $32.5 billion, the rate of gain is decreasing, reports AdAge.

According

to a report from Kantar Media, ad spending showed year-over-year growth

for the fifth straight quarter, but the 4.4% at which it increased was

the smallest rate of gain in those five quarters.

Spending

among the ten biggest advertisers was $4.3 billion, up 6.7%. That was

even with Proctor & Gamble, Verizon and Pfizer (who are the #1, #5,

#6 respectively) cutting back. Chrysler, Comcast, Toyota and Ford all

showed double digit increases. Spending among the top 100 advertisers -

which accounts for roughly half of all spending - grew 4.8%.

Auto

spending, the largest of the categories, saw a 23% uptick, while the

largest increase was Insurance with 29%. Telecom and financial services

were the only declines with 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively.

TV Ad spending was up 5.3% as a whole; cable leaped by 31.9% while broadcast fell 10.4%.