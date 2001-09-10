UPN's Valentine hangs on

Amid speculation over his long-term prospects at the network, UPN President and CEO Dean Valentine was on the job Monday at UPN's Los Angeles headquarters.

Late last week, Valentine filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the network for alleged breach of contract. Sources say Valentine is going forward like it's business as usual and that he's still looking to hire a new entertainment president to replace outgoing Tom Nunan.

It's not clear what Paramount TV Group executives are going to do, allow Valentine to keep working or replace him. Paramount and UPN executives had no comment.

- Joe Schlosser