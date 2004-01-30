UPN’s Model Struts to High Ratings

UPN’s America’s Next Top Model scored the network’s highest ratings ever in its Tuesday 9 p.m. time period among women 18-34 and women 18-49. It also was UPN’s third-highest rated telecast among women 18-34 in the network’s nine-year history.

The show scored the network’s second-best-ever time-period performance among adults 18-34, adults 18-49 and total viewers, giving the network second place overall on the night among persons 12-34, women 18-34, females 12-34 and teens.