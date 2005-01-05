UPN's Cuts Debuts Feb. 14

UPN has what it hopes is a Valentine's Day present for viewers.

The netlet is debuting its new One on One, spin-off, Cuts, on Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:30.

Half & Half, which had been airing at 8:30, moves to 9:30, while Second Time Around, which had been airing at 9:30, will go on hiatus, hoping for, well, a second time around somewhere down the road.

Sitcom Cuts stars Marques Houston (Fat Albert) and Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie), as co-managers of a barbershop.

