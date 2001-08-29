UPN weekend flicks win audience

UPN's new weekend afternoon movie is helping improve the network's ratings.

The UPN Movie Weekend, a joint programming venture between UPN and MGM that airs each Saturday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. ET/PT, has improved the time period average by 140% in households (1.2 rating/4 share vs. 0.5/2) and 133% in adults 18-49 (0.7/5 vs. .03/2). Last season UPN carried The Source Sound Lab from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The UPN Movie Weekend debuted on Aug. 4 and titles have included Rocky V and Blame It On Rio.

- Joe Schlosser