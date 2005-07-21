UPN Unveils Fall Premiere Dates

UPN Thursday released its 2005 fall series premiere dates, which begin the week of Sept. 19.

Highlighting the new lineup is the Thursday, Sept. 22 debut of sitcom Everybody Hates Chris at 8 p.m.

UPN will make one move before the full schedule rolls out that week, shifting WWE Smackdown! from Thursdays to Fridays beginning on Sept. 9.

Following are the UPN's 2005 Fall premiere dates:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

8:00-10:00 PM WWE SMACKDOWN!

Time Period Premiere

(Original episodes 52 weeks a year)

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-8:30 PM ONE ON ONE

Season Premiere

8:30-9:00 PM ALL OF US

Season Premiere (New Time)

9:00-9:30 PM GIRLFRIENDS

Season Premiere

9:30-10:00 PM HALF & HALF

Season Premiere

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

9:00-10:00 PM R U THE GIRL

Live Finale

WITH T-BOZ AND CHILLI

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL

Cycle 5 Premiere

9:00-10:00 PM VERONICA MARS

Season Premiere

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-8:30 PM EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS

Series Premiere

8:30-9:00 PM EVE

Season Premiere (New Time)

9:00-9:30 PM CUTS

Season Premiere (New Time)

9:30-10:00 PM LOVE, INC.

Series Premiere

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00-9:00 PM Encore Presentation of

Time Period Premiere

AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL

9:00-10:00 PM SEX, LOVE & SECRETS

Series Premiere