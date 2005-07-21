UPN Unveils Fall Premiere Dates
By Ben Grossman
UPN Thursday released its 2005 fall series premiere dates, which begin the week of Sept. 19.
Highlighting the new lineup is the Thursday, Sept. 22 debut of sitcom Everybody Hates Chris at 8 p.m.
UPN will make one move before the full schedule rolls out that week, shifting WWE Smackdown! from Thursdays to Fridays beginning on Sept. 9.
Following are the UPN's 2005 Fall premiere dates:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
8:00-10:00 PM WWE SMACKDOWN!
Time Period Premiere
(Original episodes 52 weeks a year)
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
8:00-8:30 PM ONE ON ONE
Season Premiere
8:30-9:00 PM ALL OF US
Season Premiere (New Time)
9:00-9:30 PM GIRLFRIENDS
Season Premiere
9:30-10:00 PM HALF & HALF
Season Premiere
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
9:00-10:00 PM R U THE GIRL
Live Finale
WITH T-BOZ AND CHILLI
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
8:00-9:00 PM AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL
Cycle 5 Premiere
9:00-10:00 PM VERONICA MARS
Season Premiere
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
8:00-8:30 PM EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS
Series Premiere
8:30-9:00 PM EVE
Season Premiere (New Time)
9:00-9:30 PM CUTS
Season Premiere (New Time)
9:30-10:00 PM LOVE, INC.
Series Premiere
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
8:00-9:00 PM Encore Presentation of
Time Period Premiere
AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL
9:00-10:00 PM SEX, LOVE & SECRETS
Series Premiere
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.