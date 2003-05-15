UPN turns to comedies

As UPN works to rebuild its schedule, it is adding four new comedies and one

new drama.

Ironically, all four comedies come from Warner Bros. Television, while UPN

sister company Viacom Productions will produce the drama, Jake 2.0.

With Monday the one solid night on UPN's schedule, the network is moving

comedy One on One from Monday to anchor Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

The Parkers will continue to lead off Mondays at 8 p.m., followed by new

sitcom The Opposite Sex, starring hip-hop star Eve.

Girlfriends and Half & Half will remain at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Following One on One on Tuesdays will be new sitcom All of Us

at 8:30 p.m., based on the married life of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

That is followed by new comedy Rock Me Baby at 9 p.m., starring Dan

Cortese, and Mullets, about two blue-collar brothers who sport mullet

haircuts, at 9:30 p.m.

Star Trek franchise Enterprise remains Wednesdays at 8 p.m., followed at

9 p.m. by Jake 2.0, about a computer technician who becomes a secret

agent when he is infected with molecule-sized computers.

Thursdays remain WWE Smackdown! night, while Fridays continue to be UPN's

movie night.