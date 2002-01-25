UPN temporarily shelves Roswell
The future doesn't look too bright for United Paramount Network drama Roswell. The network
released its new midseason schedule Thursday, and the science-fiction drama is coming off
the air for seven weeks, replaced by a pair of new comedies.
UPN picked up both Roswell and Buffy the Vampire Slayer from
The WB Television Network last season.
Buffy is fairing well for UPN in the ratings, but Roswell is
averaging only 2.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Earlier this year, UPN executives cut back the show's original 22-episode
commitment to 20, and now there are rumblings that UPN may want to scale
it back even more.
Insiders said Roswell has little chance at making it back in the fall.
A UPN spokeswoman said Roswell "isn't canceled," but the network is
just making room for its midseason shows.
New comedies As If and The Random Years will fill Roswell's Tuesday 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/PST time slot starting March 5.
