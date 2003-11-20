UPN Strikes a Pose, Again

UPN is bringing back summer hit America’s Next Top Model for another go-round starting Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 9-10 p.m. ET. The show’s 10 episodes will replace sitcom Rock Me Baby, which has received a full-season order from the network, and will fill a gap left by canceled sitcom The Mullets.

This time, 12 contestants instead of 10 will compete for a modeling contract. Supermodel Tyra Banks executive produces and appears in the show as judge and coach. Ken Mok also executive produces America’s Next Top Model, which is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with Ty Ty Baby.