UPN Rocks On

UPN has picked up Tuesday-night sitcom Rock Me Baby, starring Dan Cortese for a full season, said Dawn Ostroff, UPN’s president, entertainment.

"We’ve been encouraged by the time period improvement and solid growth that Rock Me Baby has shown over the last several weeks, especially against tough sweeps competition," Ostroff said.

To date, Rock Me Baby has improved the time period by 17% among adults 18-34, 27% among persons 12-34, 20% among adults 18-49 and 17% among total viewers. With the pick-up of Rock Me Baby, UPN has placed full season orders for all of its new shows except The Mullets, which it canceled last month.

Rock Me Baby is produced by Tony Krantz and Bob Myer, with Tim Kelleher and Nina Lederman co-executive producing. Kelleher created the show. Flame Entertainment produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television.