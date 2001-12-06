Trending

UPN to rendezvous with Rendez-View

By

United Paramount Network and Paramount Domestic TV are going to work a little
Viacom Inc. synergy this Christmas.

UPN will air a half-hour primetime special of Paramount's syndicated series,
Rendez-View.

The co-owned network will air the special featuring highlights from
Rendez-View's first few months in syndication.

Sources said UPN may use Rendez-View for more specials or possibly a
primetime series down the road.