UPN to rendezvous with Rendez-View
United Paramount Network and Paramount Domestic TV are going to work a little
Viacom Inc. synergy this Christmas.
UPN will air a half-hour primetime special of Paramount's syndicated series,
Rendez-View.
The co-owned network will air the special featuring highlights from
Rendez-View's first few months in syndication.
Sources said UPN may use Rendez-View for more specials or possibly a
primetime series down the road.
