UPN posts fall lineup

United Paramount Network announced two new dramas Thursday morning, including a remake of The Twilight Zone, and a new comedy for its first fall season under Viacom Inc. and CBS

ownership.

It also jettisoned its old logo for a new, blue, stylized brand identifier.

Canceled was The Hughleys.

New shows are:

The Twilight Zone, the supernatural anthology series hosted by Rod Serling

for CBS (1959 through 1964), will be hosted by Forest Whitaker, and it will air Wednesdays at

9 p.m. following Enterprise.

Haunted, starring Matthew Fox (Party of Five) as a private eye,

who, after a near-death experience, finds that the newly dead can contact him to

help them solve crimes, will air at 9 p.m. Tuesdays following Buffy the

Vampire Slayer.

Half and Half, a sitcom starring Rachel True and Essence Atkins as

half-sisters who barely know each other before they begin living together, will

air at 9:30 p.m. at part of UPN's Monday-night lineup of situation comedies that

focus on African-American audiences.

New programming chief Dawn Ostroff and Les Moonves, CBS president and chief

executive, stressed UPN's need to build "companion piece" series for established

series.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday: 8 p.m., The Parkers; 8:30 p.m., One on One; 9 p.m.,

Girlfriends; 9:30 p.m., Half and Half.



Tuesday: 8 p.m.,

Buffy; 9 p.m., Haunted.



Wednesday: 8 p.m.,

Enterprise; 9 p.m., Twilight Zone.



Thursday: 8 p.m.,

WWE Smackdown! (formerly WWF Smackdown).



Friday: 8 p.m.,

UPN Movie Friday.