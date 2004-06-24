UPN Picks Up Bad Girls

UPN has picked up The Bad Girl's Guide, starring Jenny McCarthy, for midseason, the network said Thursday.

The sitcom is about a group of self-titled "bad girls" living single in San Francisco and playing by their own rules.

The show, based on the book The Bad Girl's Guide by Cameron Tuttle, is produced by Paramount Network Television in association with Flame Television. Tony Krantz, Jennifer Heath and Michele J. Wolff are executive producers. Heath, Wolff and Tuttle wrote the pilot.