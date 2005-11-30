UPN Packs Beach, Party Wear This Winter

UPN's two mid-season offerings are more than ready to party. The network Wednesday announced premiere dates for new series built around trendy beaches and surprise parties.

South Beach, a hour-long drama about two New Yorkers who head south for the Florida beach scene, hits UPN with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. The show will normally air in the Wednesday 8-9 p.m. time slot.

The reality series Get This Party Started will bow Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 9-10 p.m. On the show, family and friends work with party planners to surprise a loved one with a massive bash held in their honor. Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach) and Ethan Erickson (Extra) host the series.

South Beach is produced by from Flame Television and Nuyorican Productions in association with Paramount Network Television. Executive producers are singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, Tony Krantz, Simon Fields and Philip Levens.

Get This Party Started is executive produced by Allison Grodner (Big Brother).