UPN Names Jeff Morritt Promo Chief

UPN has named Jeff Morritt its new VP, advertising and promotion. He’ll report to Ron Scalera, executive VP and creative director for CBS Marketing Group. Both CBS and UPN are units of Viacom.

Morritt will oversee on-air promotion and print, radio, outdoor and in-house campaigns for UPN, as well as run the network’s day-to-day promo activity.

A 12-year veteran of advertising and promotion, he joined CBS in 1999.