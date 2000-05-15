UPN makeover

UPN has hired Jim Cahill and Jim Atkinson, the same creative team that helped redefine FOX and NBC's on-air look, to remake UPN's image.

The duo will be creating new network IDs, tags, bumpers, interstitial segments and end-credit transitions for the upcoming season. Cahill and Atkinson created Fox's recent Area 21 on-air branding effort and, before that, NBC's NBC 2000 campaign.

Cahill and Atkinson's studio, Heat Seeking Multimedia Corp., has been working with UPN since last November.