UPN jumps to Albany LP

WNYA-LP debuts next week as the UPN affiliate covering Albany, N.Y.,

replacing Clear Channel-Time Warner cable-only WEDG.

The new Venture Technologies-owned station will eventually be full-power,

says General Manager Duncan Brown. It will be based in Schenectady, N.Y., with

its tower in Pittsfield, Mass.

In addition to its network slate it will air some syndicated shows and paid

programming.

It will debut, however, by airing CBS' broadcast of the U.S. Open tennis

tournament because local CBS affiliate WRGB(TV), which has a joint sales

agreement with the new station, is airing the Jerry Lewis Telethon.