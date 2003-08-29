UPN jumps to Albany LP
WNYA-LP debuts next week as the UPN affiliate covering Albany, N.Y.,
replacing Clear Channel-Time Warner cable-only WEDG.
The new Venture Technologies-owned station will eventually be full-power,
says General Manager Duncan Brown. It will be based in Schenectady, N.Y., with
its tower in Pittsfield, Mass.
In addition to its network slate it will air some syndicated shows and paid
programming.
It will debut, however, by airing CBS' broadcast of the U.S. Open tennis
tournament because local CBS affiliate WRGB(TV), which has a joint sales
agreement with the new station, is airing the Jerry Lewis Telethon.
