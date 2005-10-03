UPN Has Second Thoughts on Sex

UPN has reportedly ceased production on Sex, Love and Secrets, but will continue to air the low-rated, one-hour 9 p.m. Tuesday drama starring Denise Richards so it can evaluate the ratings over the next few weeks.

Production has already been completed on seven additional episodes, but it appears unlikely the order will be extended.

Sex, focusing on the lives of 20- and 30-something hipsters in Los Angeles, garnered a paltry 1.4 million viewers and finished last in adults 18-34 in its debut last week.