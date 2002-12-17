UPN goes Platinum

UPN is into some series, and some serious, synergy with co-owned MTV: Music Television.

The netlet has picked up a half-dozen episodes of Platinum for midseason, a rags-to-riches drama about two brothers who operate a rap and hip-hop record label.

The show will be cross-promoted on MTV, which will air music videos from the series, as well as rebroadcasting it in an eight- to 10-day window following its broadcast airing. The MTV videos will feature established artists and likely some lesser-known names cast in the show.

The production is from American Zoetrope Television and The Greenblatt Janollari Studio in association with CBS Productions.

No airdate has been announced yet, although the show is not yet in production and hasn't been cast, so March or April is probably a good bet.