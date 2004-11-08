UPN Gives Mars a Shot

UPN has picked up full-season orders on its two new dramas, Veronica Mars and Kevin Hill.

UPN points to improved demo and time-period performance for the two shows, including a 40% boost in adult 18-49 viewers for Mars (Tuesday, 9-10) since its premiere and big time period performance increases for Kevin Hill.

Veronica Mars is produced by Silver Pictures Television in association with Warner Bros. Kevin Hill is produced by Icon Productions/Touchstone.

