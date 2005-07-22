UPN gives HD a 10

UPN says it will broadcast 10 of its series in high-definition this fall, the network's largest HD offering to date.

All of UPN's comedies and dramas will be broadcast in 1080i, with Everybody Hates Chris, Love, Inc. and Sex Love & Secrets giving the network six hours a week of HD. Viewers can also expect several of UPN’s Saturday afternoon movies to be shown in HD, depending on whether the movie has already been converted to HD.

