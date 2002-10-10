UPN gives Half & Half full run
UPN has ordered a full season of sitcom Half & Half, UPN
Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff said.
"We're very happy with Half & Half's performance," Ostroff said.
"It is a very well done, funny show that fits seamlessly with the other series
that night."
Half & Half airs at 9:30 p.m. and tops off UPN's Monday-night comedy
block, which is kicked off by The Parkers at 8 p.m., followed by One
on One and Girlfriends.
The show is produced by CBS Productions, was created by Jeffrey Klarik and is
executive-produced by Yvette Lee Bowser.
