UPN gives Half & Half full run

UPN has ordered a full season of sitcom Half & Half, UPN

Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff said.

"We're very happy with Half & Half's performance," Ostroff said.

"It is a very well done, funny show that fits seamlessly with the other series

that night."

Half & Half airs at 9:30 p.m. and tops off UPN's Monday-night comedy

block, which is kicked off by The Parkers at 8 p.m., followed by One

on One and Girlfriends.

The show is produced by CBS Productions, was created by Jeffrey Klarik and is

executive-produced by Yvette Lee Bowser.