UPN developing Leykis series
Controversial radio personality Tom Leykis is taking his act to network
television.
Sources said Leykis' potential syndicated talk show from Telepictures
Productions is now in development at United Paramount Network for the fall. UPN
is developing a talk/lifestyles show that will be 'a battle of the sexes' format
with Leykis at the center, sources said.
Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros., had originally attempted to bring
the syndicated radio personality out in TV syndication for the fall in a similar
talk-show vehicle. Now sources said UPN is 'retooling' the series with
Telepictures' help, and it may be added to the network's fall lineup. UPN and
Telepictures executives had no comment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.