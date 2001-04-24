UPN developing Leykis series

Controversial radio personality Tom Leykis is taking his act to network

television.

Sources said Leykis' potential syndicated talk show from Telepictures

Productions is now in development at United Paramount Network for the fall. UPN

is developing a talk/lifestyles show that will be 'a battle of the sexes' format

with Leykis at the center, sources said.

Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros., had originally attempted to bring

the syndicated radio personality out in TV syndication for the fall in a similar

talk-show vehicle. Now sources said UPN is 'retooling' the series with

Telepictures' help, and it may be added to the network's fall lineup. UPN and

Telepictures executives had no comment.