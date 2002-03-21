UPN cans Tuesday comedies
United Paramount Network has pulled low-rated Random Years and As
If off its Tuesday-night schedule.
The comedies, which ran back-to-back from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaged UPN
lows of 1.0 and 1.2, respectively, in their most recent Tuesday outings for
which ratings are available.
The shows are being replaced next Tuesday with a repeat airing of new Endemol
BV reality series Under One Roof, which premieres Friday.
The network hopes its Buffy the Vampire Slayer viewers (8 p.m. to 9
p.m. Tuesday) will stick around to sample the show, which features five families
in Fiji fighting for a beachfront home.
The following two Tuesdays, the slot will be filled with repeats of The
Parkers and Girlfriends.
Then Tuesday will become back-to-back Buffy at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. April
16, after which the time period will once again play host to drama
Roswell through the May sweeps.
UPN had ordered eight episodes each of Random Years (Paramount
Pictures) and As If (Sony Corp.). Random Years got four airings
before it got the hook, while As If got two.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.