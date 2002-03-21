UPN cans Tuesday comedies

United Paramount Network has pulled low-rated Random Years and As

If off its Tuesday-night schedule.

The comedies, which ran back-to-back from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaged UPN

lows of 1.0 and 1.2, respectively, in their most recent Tuesday outings for

which ratings are available.

The shows are being replaced next Tuesday with a repeat airing of new Endemol

BV reality series Under One Roof, which premieres Friday.

The network hopes its Buffy the Vampire Slayer viewers (8 p.m. to 9

p.m. Tuesday) will stick around to sample the show, which features five families

in Fiji fighting for a beachfront home.

The following two Tuesdays, the slot will be filled with repeats of The

Parkers and Girlfriends.

Then Tuesday will become back-to-back Buffy at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. April

16, after which the time period will once again play host to drama

Roswell through the May sweeps.

UPN had ordered eight episodes each of Random Years (Paramount

Pictures) and As If (Sony Corp.). Random Years got four airings

before it got the hook, while As If got two.