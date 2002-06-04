UPN buys new MGM titles
United Paramount Network has renewed its deal with MGM Worldwide
Television, which supplies theatricals for its Saturday-afternoon movie block.
The block debuted in August 2001.
The 52 new titles will begin airing in September and include Bounty,
Mad Max, Rocky V, Blood Simple, Secret of N.I.M.H.
and Babes in Toyland.
