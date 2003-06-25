UPN to bring back more Top Model

UPN has picked up 10 more episodes of America's Next Top Model, which

has brought the network some of its best news of the entire TV season.

The show, executive-produced by supermodel Tyra Banks, has improved its

Tuesday 9 p.m. time period by 91% among adults 18-34 year-to-year; by 70% among

adults 18-49; by 62% among total viewers; by 136% among women 18-34; and by 108%

among women 18-49.

Banks and Ken Mok executive-produce, and Banks also acts as coach to the

show's contestants, who share a penthouse in New York while they compete to be

the sole winner of a modeling contract.

America's Next Top Model is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in

association with Ty Ty Baby Productions.