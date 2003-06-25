UPN to bring back more Top Model
UPN has picked up 10 more episodes of America's Next Top Model, which
has brought the network some of its best news of the entire TV season.
The show, executive-produced by supermodel Tyra Banks, has improved its
Tuesday 9 p.m. time period by 91% among adults 18-34 year-to-year; by 70% among
adults 18-49; by 62% among total viewers; by 136% among women 18-34; and by 108%
among women 18-49.
Banks and Ken Mok executive-produce, and Banks also acts as coach to the
show's contestants, who share a penthouse in New York while they compete to be
the sole winner of a modeling contract.
America's Next Top Model is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in
association with Ty Ty Baby Productions.
