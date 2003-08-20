UPN adds two marketers

UPN has added Deborah Hamberlin and Mark Bass-Smith to its marketing

department, said Rachel Clark, senior vice president of marketing and media

operations.

Hamberlin becomes VP of affiliate marketing, managing co-op and

on-air advertising and promotions with UPN’s affiliate stations, while

Bass-Smith will be director of on-air promotion and planning, supervising the

ordering, scheduling and trafficking of UPN’s on- and off-air promotion.

Hamberlin comes to UPN from her own marketing company, Hamberlin Consulting.

Prior to that, she had been VP of advertising and promotion at

NBC since 1992.

Bass-Smith had been marketing manager of on-air planning and scheduling for

Fox Kids and Fox Broadcasting Co. and, before that, he was associate director of

on-air planning and scheduling at Hallmark Channel.