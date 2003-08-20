UPN adds two marketers
UPN has added Deborah Hamberlin and Mark Bass-Smith to its marketing
department, said Rachel Clark, senior vice president of marketing and media
operations.
Hamberlin becomes VP of affiliate marketing, managing co-op and
on-air advertising and promotions with UPN’s affiliate stations, while
Bass-Smith will be director of on-air promotion and planning, supervising the
ordering, scheduling and trafficking of UPN’s on- and off-air promotion.
Hamberlin comes to UPN from her own marketing company, Hamberlin Consulting.
Prior to that, she had been VP of advertising and promotion at
NBC since 1992.
Bass-Smith had been marketing manager of on-air planning and scheduling for
Fox Kids and Fox Broadcasting Co. and, before that, he was associate director of
on-air planning and scheduling at Hallmark Channel.
