UPN Adds Three for Fall

With limited time slots to fill, UPN has two new dramas and one new comedy for fall, and it has eliminated its Friday movie in favor of Star Trek: Enterprise and America’s Next Top Model.

Monday for UPN will look much the same, with The Parkers leaving the air and sitcom Second Time Around taking its place.



Monday kicks off with One on One, followed by Half and Half and Girlfriends. Second Time Around features real-life married couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Parker, from Showtime’s Soul Food.



Tuesday pairs UPN’s two sophomore sitcoms, All of Us, from executive producers Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Eve, starring the hip-hop star. New drama Veronica Mars, from action producer Joel Silver, will air at 9.

The hit reality show America’s Next Top Model will air Wednesday at 8, with a mid-season break for The Missy Elliot Project, in which Elliot searches the country for the next hot hip-hop act. Kevin Hill, starring Taye Diggs and executive produced by Mel Gibson, will air Wednesday at 9.

Thursdays remain WWE Smackdown!, while Enterprise moves to Friday from Wednesday.

