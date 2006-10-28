Uplink in the Palm Of Your Hand

When a small plane crashed into a Manhattan apartment building earlier

this month, killing New York Yankees pitcher Corey Lidle and his flight

instructor, the first live pictures from the scene on Fox News Channel

weren't generated by the latest tapeless camcorder from Sony or Panasonic.

Instead, they came from a Palm: a Palm Treo smartphone, that is.

Fox News Channel has embraced the Treo 700 series smartphones, which

have an integrated camera and broadband connectivity via Verizon's EV-DO

network. That allows Fox a way to quickly get breaking news on-screen while a

traditional satellite news truck is still setting up to transmit the

picture.

The phones have also been used to generate video when a traditional

uplink isn't available. To do so, FNC is using video-codec technology from

Cleveland-based Comet Video Technologies, which initially developed it for

security and surveillance applications.

Fox's use of the Treo smartphones was triggered when a Fox engineer

saw the Comet Video technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

last January. Sharri Berg, Fox senior VP for news operations at the Fox News

Channel and for Fox stations, was intrigued. (See Q&A, p. 34.)

Ben Ramos, director of field operations, Fox News Channel, says Fox

quickly started to work with Comet to develop capabilities for broadcast use,

which required modifying the specifications of the transmitters and receivers.

Fox News Channel first used the Treo to deliver live pictures on-air as

its news crew sped to the scene of the Amish-school shooting in Pennsylvania on

Oct. 2. It also used the device to show viewers the action in the Atlanta trial

of accused murderer and kidnapper Brian Nichols as a reporter captured video of

a hearing that was being shown to reporters on an internal courthouse feed in

the court press room.

“They just held the phone up to the monitor and had pretty good

bandwidth,” says Ramos. He says Fox has experienced good quality-of-service

but had some throughput problems during coverage of the New York plane

crash.

Using the EV-DO network, Fox News Channel has seen bit rates as low as 2

kilobits per second (kbps) all the way up to 120 kbps, with an average of

around 80 kbps, which equates to video at 3 to 4 frames per second.

While the resulting pictures are far below broadcast quality, they can

be achieved instantly, compared with the 15 minutes it takes for an SNG truck

to get set up to transmit. It is also faster than small portable broadband

uplinks, such as Inmarsat's satellite-based BGAN system.

In Chicago, Fox is testing higher-speed UTMS/HSDPA wireless technology

from Cingular, which has shown effective bit rates of 300-400 kbps and is

supposed to support bit rates up to 2 megabits per second (Mbps). In Europe,

advanced Third Generation (3G) networks offer average bit rates of around 150

kbps, and the next generation of EV-DO, Revision A, may push it to 800

kbps.

“The technology just seems to be a moving target,” says Ramos,

“and we'll keep chasing it.” Fox bought 26 Treo phones, which cost $399

each, with unlimited EV-DO service running $69 a month. They've been sent to

11 bureaus and six Fox-owned stations.

Although Fox is the first to use the Treos to stream live video, CNN

uses similar phones for video podcasts on its Website and, in a few instances,

has captured video with a smartphone and then transmitted it back to Atlanta

via File Transfer Protocol (FTP) for on-air use.

One notable segment that made it on-air was footage from foreign

correspondent Nic Robertson, which showed a mob attacking his vehicle in

Darfur, Sudan, because they believed his translator was a spy.

More mobile video is coming from CNN, promises Chris Cramer, managing

director of CNN International. The footage provides “a different kind of

rawness, and there's plenty of evidence consumers have taken to that

stuff.” He says that viewers can “expect a lot of reporters firing live”

using high-bandwidth 3G phones.

Easy-to-do streaming

Peeking inside FNC's New York control room, a visitor saw live video

streams from Chicago and Miami. They were grainy but clear enough to be used.

The video currently resides on a server at Comet offices in Cleveland, but FNC

plans to bring that capability in-house.

“Each bureau has one sitting on the assignment desk, charging up,”

says Ramos.

The devices are easy to use because they can start streaming

automatically with the push of a button, allowing producers and reporters, in

addition to trained cameramen, to capture video; they can also record snippets

of video for non–real-time transmission via FTP.

Because the Treos can't simultaneously support an audio link and a

video feed, though, an on-camera interview requires the use of a separate

cellphone.

One bonus for field crews: Since the Treos support Sling Media's

Slingbox Mobile software, Fox hooked up a Slingbox to allow reporters in the

field to watch what's on the network.

“We're always looking to get pictures on-air first, with whatever

capabilities we could think of,” says Fox's Ramos. “When you think of

what would be the easiest and fastest way to get on-air, it's pretty much the

thing that's sitting in everyone's pocket.”