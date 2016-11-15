Upgraded Vudu App Allows for Offline Rental Viewing

Walmart-owned digital content service Vudu has upgraded its apps for iOS and Android devices, adding the ability for users to download both owned and rented content for offline viewing.

The update also allows iOS users to watch content in HDX, Vudu’s 1080p resolution format, catching Apple users up with what’s already been available to Android device owners. The update also adds AirPlay support, allowing Apple device owners to cast their content to a second screen.

The update also gives Vudu users the option to purchase physical Blu-ray Discs and DVDs, and have instant access to a digital version, via UltraViolet or Disney Movies Anywhere, the buy once, play anywhere digital content services utilized by major studios.

Lastly, the app update offers exclusive bonus clips, filming locations, behind-the-scenes featurettes and other extras with purchased or rented content.