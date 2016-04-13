Upfronts Spotlight: These Are the Marketers That Love Bravo

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on Bravo.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on Bravo over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are Universal Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, AT&T, Paramount Pictures, Nissan, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Verizon, GEICO and Macy's.

Over the same period, Bravo’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Top Chef and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you this weekly look at national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.