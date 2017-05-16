Upfronts 2017: Univision Identifies Five Viewer ‘Passion Points’

Univision held its upfront presentation, entitled Proof of Passion, at the Lyric Theatre in New York Tuesday morning. Univision divided its viewer “passion points” into five categories: soccer, news, family, music and drama.

Regarding soccer, starting in summer 2018, Univision will air the European soccer tournament UEFA Champions League, along with UEFA Europa League and UEFA Nations League.

For news, Univision launched the noon newscast Edicion Digital, which airs across digital platforms. The network also has the Sunday news mag Aquí y Ahora.

Family shows on Univision include Pequenos Gigantes USA, Tu Cara Me Suena and A Jugar en Familia.

Music-wise, Univision is premiering the series Barrio Records, developed by Story House Entertainment and focused on the reggaeton record label.

In terms of drama, there is El Último Dragón and telenovelas Papá a Toda Madre and Amar Después de Amar. Univision also has the second season of El Chapo.

Keith Turner, president of ad sales and marketing, and Steve Mandala, executive VP of ad sales, hosted the show.

Mandala said a reported “shift” going on among Spanish-language viewers is, in fact, a “crock of shift.” He also talked up the scale at Univision, noting how the network has 108 million unduplicated viewers.

During the presentation, Fusion TV, part of Univision Communications, announced it was forming the Fusion TV Creative Board, made up of actors, filmmakers, academics and musicians, to identify the “next generation” of creators and talent. Viola Davis and Meryl Streep are among the board members.

Entertainment president Lourdes Diaz spoke of the “family franchises” on the Univision schedule, including dance competition Mira Quién Baila and Pequeños Gigantes. Talent from those two shows, as well as La Banda, came out for a little song and dance.

The Univision presentation ended with a high-energy performance by Shakira.